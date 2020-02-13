UTSA's Music and Technology Event MuTe Fest Returns for Third Year

click to enlarge
The University of Texas at San Antonio’s music technology program is holding its annual MuTe Fest later this month, giving up-and-coming San Antonio artists a platform to show their work.
The third installment of the festival will run Tuesday, February 18 through Saturday, February 22, and feature performances and workshops by musical acts ranging from local riot grrrls FEA to the 15-member San Antonio Ambient Orchestra.
MuTe Fest founder Andrew Bergmann, who also heads the school's music technology program, told the Current
that the event started as a showcase for students in the program.
"It just seemed like the natural [progression] for all the great [music] being made to start thinking about a festival that could highlight the work the students are doing, bring in professionals who are doing their versions of interesting genre-spanning work and also bring in instructors that would allow [students] to see new perspectives and learn in new ways," Bergmann said.
The fest's opening ceremonies will be held at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, while the remainder of the events will take place at UTSA’s main campus. Among the offerings are a workshop with FEA and performances by artists including hip-hop inspired, neo soul act Mirame — whose lineup includes UTSA alumni — and the San Antonio Ambient Orchestra, conducted and led by San Antonio composer Jamail Chachere.
The event is donation-based. For the full program schedule click here
.
click to enlarge
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.