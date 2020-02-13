Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

UTSA's Music and Technology Event MuTe Fest Returns for Third Year

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / MIRAME
  • Facebook / Mirame
The University of Texas at San Antonio’s music technology program is holding its annual MuTe Fest later this month, giving up-and-coming San Antonio artists a platform to show their work.

The third installment of the festival will run Tuesday, February 18 through Saturday, February 22, and feature performances and workshops by musical acts ranging from local riot grrrls FEA to the 15-member San Antonio Ambient Orchestra.

MuTe Fest founder Andrew Bergmann, who also heads the school's music technology program, told the Current that the event started as a showcase for students in the program.

"It just seemed like the natural [progression] for all the great [music] being made to start thinking about a festival that could highlight the work the students are doing, bring in professionals who are doing their versions of interesting genre-spanning work and also bring in instructors that would allow [students] to see new perspectives and learn in new ways," Bergmann said.



The fest's opening ceremonies will be held at the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, while the remainder of the events will take place at UTSA’s main campus. Among the offerings are a workshop with FEA and performances by artists including hip-hop inspired, neo soul act Mirame — whose lineup includes UTSA alumni — and the San Antonio Ambient Orchestra, conducted and led by San Antonio composer Jamail Chachere.

The event is donation-based. For the full program schedule click here.
click to enlarge mutefest_3_promo_website_poster-4.jpg


Location Details UTSA Department of Music
One UTSA Circle
San Antonio, TX
(210) 458-4354
College
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Taking in a Tragedy: After Last Month’s Shooting at Ventura, San Antonio Venues and Promoters Look to Ensure Safety of Fans Read More

  2. English Psychedelic Pop Act Glass Animals Making Its Way to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  3. Pop Star Tiffany Heading to San Antonio This Weekend for Ultimate '80s Party Read More

  4. Punk Stalwarts Leftover Crack and Casualties Slamming into the Paper Tiger Next Month Read More

  5. Latin Music Favorite Alejandro Fernández Returns to San Antonio in September Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation