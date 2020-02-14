Email
Friday, February 14, 2020

Ben Folds Bringing Piano Skills, Orchestra Experience to the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 6:06 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BEN FOLKS
  • Facebook / Ben Folks
Remember Ben Folds Five?

If you listened to ’90s radio, you likely heard tracks from the power-pop band’s eponymous debut album and its follow-up, Whatever and Ever Amen. Depending on your appetite for pianos and achingly earnest lyrics, you may have even liked those tunes.

Pianist, singer and bandleader Ben Folds eventually went solo, and he’s now performing with symphony orchestras in the cities where he makes stops. A strange amalgam? Not when you consider that Folds’ solo work has shifted away from high-energy rockers to ballads.

At any rate, the novel approach sounds like something Folds fans won’t want to miss.



$44-$74, 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
Theater
Map
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


