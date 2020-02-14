Friday, February 14, 2020
Ben Folds Bringing Piano Skills, Orchestra Experience to the Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 6:06 AM
Remember Ben Folds Five?
Remember Ben Folds Five?
If you listened to ’90s radio, you likely heard tracks from the power-pop band’s eponymous debut album and its follow-up, Whatever
and Ever Amen
. Depending on your appetite for pianos and achingly earnest lyrics, you may have even liked those tunes.
Pianist, singer and bandleader Ben Folds eventually went solo, and he’s now performing with symphony orchestras in the cities where he makes stops. A strange amalgam? Not when you consider that Folds’ solo work has shifted away from high-energy rockers to ballads.
At any rate, the novel approach sounds like something Folds fans won’t want to miss.
$44-$74, 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Majestic Theatre, Ben Folds, piano, orchestra, symphony
