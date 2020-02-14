Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 14, 2020

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Returning to San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / BONE THUGS N HARMONY
  • Facebook / Bone Thugs n Harmony
Melodic-rap icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are returning to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Saturday, May 16.

Cleveland-originated Bone Thungs burst onto the scene in the mid '90s with its legendary E. 1999 Eternal album, and the group and its members continue to tour and release music.

While member Bizzy Bone put out the full-length Carbon Monoxide in August of last year, the group itself hasn’t dropped anything new since 2017 and doesn’t appear it's touring to support a particular release.

But who really goes to a Bone Thugs show wanting to hear new shit? Seems more likely fans will want to hit up the Aztec, sing along with “Tha Crossroads” and shout out that iconic line: “And I miss my uncle Charles, y’all!”



Don't front like it's not true.

Tickets ($25-$59) are on sale now.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Pop Star Tiffany Heading to San Antonio This Weekend for Ultimate '80s Party Read More

  2. UTSA's Music and Technology Event MuTe Fest Returns for Third Year Read More

  3. Longtime Willie Nelson Drummer Paul English Has Died Read More

  4. English Psychedelic Pop Act Glass Animals Making Its Way to San Antonio Next Month Read More

  5. Taking in a Tragedy: After Last Month’s Shooting at Ventura, San Antonio Venues and Promoters Look to Ensure Safety of Fans Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation