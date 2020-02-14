Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Returning to San Antonio This Spring

Melodic-rap icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are returning to San Antonio for an Aztec Theatre show on Saturday, May 16.Cleveland-originated Bone Thungs burst onto the scene in the mid '90s with its legendaryalbum, and the group and its members continue to tour and release music.While member Bizzy Bone put out the full-lengthin August of last year, the group itself hasn’t dropped anything new since 2017 and doesn’t appear it's touring to support a particular release.But who really goes to a Bone Thugs show wanting to hear new shit? Seems more likely fans will want to hit up the Aztec, sing along with “Tha Crossroads” and shout out that iconic line: “And I miss my uncle Charles, y’all!”Don't front like it's not true.

