Indie-Pop Rising Star Still Woozy Bringing Psychedelic Funk to Paper Tiger This Spring

Still Woozy is bringing the funk to the Paper Tiger on Saturday, May 9.Even though Sven Gamsky — the 27-year-old mastermind behind the Oakland, California-based act — is still on his come-up, he’s quickly emerged as one of the most exciting artists on the indie-pop scene.From his garage studio, Gamsky tricks out bedroom pop with rich, juicy tones to create a funky, psychedelic and dance floor-ready amalgam. Imagine '90s funk icon Jamiroquai jamming with Tame Impala at a rave in a meadow on the perfect dose of psilocybin.Considering how many of Still Woozy's dates are at huge festivals, including ACL and Bonnaroo, seeing Gamsky in the Paper Tiger's intimate setting may be an experience to be savored. Tickets are on sale now.

