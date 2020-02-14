John Doe, Bassist for Punk Band X, Heading to the Lonesome Rose for Singer-Songwriter Set

John Doe’s had more visibility as the bassist for seminal LA punk band X than as an Americana singer-songwriter, but that’s no indictment of his work on the latter front. He’s released a dozen or so well-regarded solo albums since 1990, all showcasing his raw and authentic songwriting talent and warm-yet-weathered voice.In other words, Doe is exactly the kind of artist suited to the Rose’s Lonesome Lounge Sessions, which seeks to highlight remarkable singer-songwriters in an intimate and informal setting.If you’re a fan, go online and snap up tickets fast. They’re limited to 100.

