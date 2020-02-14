Email
Friday, February 14, 2020

John Doe, Bassist for Punk Band X, Heading to the Lonesome Rose for Singer-Songwriter Set

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge JIM HERRINGTON
  • Jim Herrington
John Doe’s had more visibility as the bassist for seminal LA punk band X than as an Americana singer-songwriter, but that’s no indictment of his work on the latter front. He’s released a dozen or so well-regarded solo albums since 1990, all showcasing his raw and authentic songwriting talent and warm-yet-weathered voice.

In other words, Doe is exactly the kind of artist suited to the Rose’s Lonesome Lounge Sessions, which seeks to highlight remarkable singer-songwriters in an intimate and informal setting.

If you’re a fan, go online and snap up tickets fast. They’re limited to 100.

$20, 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
Location Details The Lonesome Rose
2114 North Saint Mary's Street
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub and Music Venue
Map
