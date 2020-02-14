Friday, February 14, 2020
John Doe, Bassist for Punk Band X, Heading to the Lonesome Rose for Singer-Songwriter Set
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM
John Doe’s had more visibility as the bassist for seminal LA punk band X than as an Americana singer-songwriter, but that’s no indictment of his work on the latter front. He’s released a dozen or so well-regarded solo albums since 1990, all showcasing his raw and authentic songwriting talent and warm-yet-weathered voice.
In other words, Doe is exactly the kind of artist suited to the Rose’s Lonesome Lounge Sessions, which seeks to highlight remarkable singer-songwriters in an intimate and informal setting.
If you’re a fan, go online and snap up tickets fast. They’re limited to 100.
$20, 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
