Catch That Indie Sound When Chastity Belt Plays Paper Tiger
By Chris Conde
Hailing from Walla Walla, Washington, Chastity Belt is a four-piece indie outfit that challenges feminine stereotypes and patriarchy in its lyrics. The band’s lo-fi textures draw comparisons to bedroom pop bands such as Japanese Breakfast and Tennis, while the angularity of its guitar work sometimes puts it in Sleater-Kinney territory. The band is on tour supporting an eponymous 2019 album that’s actually its fourth.
$12-$15, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
