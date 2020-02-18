Email
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Catch That Indie Sound When Chastity Belt Plays Paper Tiger

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / CHASTITY BELT
  • Facebook / Chastity Belt
Hailing from Walla Walla, Washington, Chastity Belt is a four-piece indie outfit that challenges feminine stereotypes and patriarchy in its lyrics. The band’s lo-fi textures draw comparisons to bedroom pop bands such as Japanese Breakfast and Tennis, while the angularity of its guitar work sometimes puts it in Sleater-Kinney territory. The band is on tour supporting an eponymous 2019 album that’s actually its fourth.

$12-$15, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Chastity Belt
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
Buy Tickets
Map

