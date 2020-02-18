Catch That Indie Sound When Chastity Belt Plays Paper Tiger

Hailing from Walla Walla, Washington, Chastity Belt is a four-piece indie outfit that challenges feminine stereotypes and patriarchy in its lyrics. The band’s lo-fi textures draw comparisons to bedroom pop bands such as Japanese Breakfast and Tennis, while the angularity of its guitar work sometimes puts it in Sleater-Kinney territory. The band is on tour supporting an eponymous 2019 album that’s actually its fourth.

