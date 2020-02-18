Grammy-Winning Blues Guitarist Jonny Lang Slated for Aztec Show in June

Grammy-winning blues guitarist and singer Jonny Lang is headed to San Antonio for a Thursday, June 4 show at the Aztec Theatre.Though he’s known for his hot blues picking, Lang pulls from a number of genres including gospel, pop and straight up rock. The mixture makes for a soulful sound that's won him plenty of followers since his career took off in the mid '90s.Lang will be touring in support of his latest album,This will be the first tour since since the performer cancelled some late-2019 and early-2000 shows due to a health issue affecting his voice.

