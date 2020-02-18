Email
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Mutant to Join Austin's Deep Cross for Amp Room Show This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MUTANT
  • Courtesy of Mutant
Mechanistic bass pulses meet drony, doom-laden guitar riffs in the music of Austin’s Deep Cross. The band’s self-applied description as “post-industrial” is a fairly accurate description of its dark and drawn-out noisescapes that coagulate into avalanches of sound.

Mutant, fronted by Joseph Anger, is a longtime San Antonio industrial mainstay that uses VHS samples, analog tape sounds and catchy rhythms to create a post-apocalyptic racket.

$5, Friday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., theamproom.com.
Event Details Bats’ Travaganza lll: Somatic Records Tour Sendoff
@ The Amp Room
2407 N St. Mary's
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $5
Live Music and DJs
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


