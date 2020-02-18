Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Mutant to Join Austin's Deep Cross for Amp Room Show This Friday
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 9:30 AM
click to enlarge
Mechanistic bass pulses meet drony, doom-laden guitar riffs in the music of Austin’s Deep Cross. The band’s self-applied description as “post-industrial” is a fairly accurate description of its dark and drawn-out noisescapes that coagulate into avalanches of sound.
Mutant, fronted by Joseph Anger, is a longtime San Antonio industrial mainstay that uses VHS samples, analog tape sounds and catchy rhythms to create a post-apocalyptic racket.
$5, Friday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m., Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., theamproom.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Amp Room
2407 N St. Mary's
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price:
$5
Live Music and DJs
Tags: live music, things to do in San Antonio, Amp Room, Texas, San Antonio, Deep Cross, Austin, noisescape, Mutant, Joseph Anger, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.