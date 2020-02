Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Its Name to BoneLESS Ahead of May Aztec Theatre Show

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, the '90s rap sensation that will be performing in SA in May, has officially changed its name to BoneLOL. What?According to a press release, the group decided on the name change after its members tried Buffalo Wild Wings’ recently released boneless wings. The majority of the members then officially voted to change their name from “Bone” to “Boneless.”In the video connected to the press release, the decision was not unanimous — but, since the majority of the members agreed to the switch, the name change is going to stick.So, obviously, this a paid Buffalo Wild Wings endorsement from the Cleveland-based rappers. Even so, it's kind of awesome watching a group that helped pioneer "gangsta rap" ham it up for a wing shop.Watch the video below:Bone Thugs — ahem, make that Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony — is scheduled to hit the Aztec on Sunday, May 17. Tickets are still available. Instead of making it rain dollars, maybe the band will make it rain buffalo wings.Spicy.

