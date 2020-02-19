Korn and Faith No More Headed to Texas This Summer

Nu-metal Gods Korn and '90s funk-metal icons Faith No More have just announced a co-headlining North American Tour, which hits Texas at the end of August.No, San Antonio, the tour won’t be making its way here, but some of you may be willing to caravan to other stops, provided Korn’s “Got The Life” and Faith No More’s “Epic” are in heavy rotation on the car stereo.The Texas dates will be Friday, August 21, in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion; Saturday, August 22, in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater; and Sunday, August 23, in The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.While the Korn boys are regularly on tour, Faith No More ended a 15-year hiatus back in 2015 upon the release and supporting tour of the Sol Invictus album. This tour will be the band's first in four years.

