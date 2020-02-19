Email
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Korn and Faith No More Headed to Texas This Summer

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / KORN
  • Facebook / Korn
Nu-metal Gods Korn and '90s funk-metal icons Faith No More have just announced a co-headlining North American Tour, which hits Texas at the end of August.

No, San Antonio, the tour won’t be making its way here, but some of you may be willing to caravan to other stops, provided Korn’s “Got The Life” and Faith No More’s “Epic” are in heavy rotation on the car stereo.

The Texas dates will be Friday, August 21, in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion; Saturday, August 22, in Austin at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater; and Sunday, August 23, in The Woodlands at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

While the Korn boys are regularly on tour, Faith No More ended a 15-year hiatus back in 2015 upon the release and supporting tour of the Sol Invictus album. This tour will be the band's first in four years.



Tickets are on sale now.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


