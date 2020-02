Fea Kicks Off U.S. Tour With Show Saturday at Hi-Tones

Fresh off national press highlighting their special brand of Xican riot grrrl punk, local heroes Fea will play a show Saturday at Hi-Tones to kick off a new U.S. tour.Since releasing an eponymous debut in 2016, the four-piece has put in extensive road work, won the praise of Iggy Pop and landed a major story in Rolling Stone “We are going east to west ... [including] dates with Pansy Division, Subhumans, Joan Jett, Coathangers and a punk rock bowling date,” said drummer Phanie Diaz. The band is touring to support new album, which dropped in November.“We are always excited to hit the road and spread the message within our songs of being an all female Chicana band, and [we’re] always proud to represent San Antonio,” Diaz added.Old-school inspired hardcore outfit Rats, Austin noise punkers Pleasure Venom and straight-up punk rockers No Time for the Old In Out will round out the bill.

