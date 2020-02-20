Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Weeknd Returns to San Antonio on the After Hours Tour

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE WEEKND
  • Facebook / The Weeknd
R&B star The Weeknd's newly announced headlining tour will include a stop in San Antonio's AT&T Center on Wednesday, August 19.

The “Starboy” singer will be touring in support of new album After Hours, which is slated for release on Friday, March 20.

The singer launched his career in 2010 and eventually broke into pop stardom with his 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face." He's continued rack up chart success.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.
Location Details AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
(210) 444-5000
Concert Hall/Auditorium and Stadium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Its Name to BoneLESS Ahead of May Aztec Theatre Show Read More

  2. Pitbull and More to Play Selena XXV Tribute Concert at the Alamodome Read More

  3. Chicano Soul Singer Jimmy Edward of Latin Breed Fame has Died Read More

  4. Korn and Faith No More Headed to Texas This Summer Read More

  5. Mutant to Join Austin's Deep Cross for Amp Room Show This Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation