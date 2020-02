The Weeknd Returns to San Antonio on the After Hours Tour

R&B star The Weeknd's newly announced headlining tour will include a stop in San Antonio's AT&T Center on Wednesday, August 19.The “Starboy” singer will be touring in support of new album, which is slated for release on Friday, March 20.The singer launched his career in 2010 and eventually broke into pop stardom with his 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face." He's continued rack up chart success. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.