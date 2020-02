Spanish Singer and Reality TV Star David Bisbal Coming to the Aztec Theatre

Spanish singer, songwriter and actor David Bisbal is headed to San Antonio for a an Aztec Theatre show on Thursday, October 29.Bisbal was launched into the public eye via an appearance on the reality TV show, a singing competition similar toThe key difference, however, is that there's a reality show element since the contestants live together in the "Academy" where they are trained.The singer is touring in support of his latest album, which brings together classic Spanish guitar playing, anthemic pop beats and his soulful vocals.

