Friday, February 21, 2020

Spanish Singer and Reality TV Star David Bisbal Coming to the Aztec Theatre

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM

Spanish singer, songwriter and actor David Bisbal is headed to San Antonio for a an Aztec Theatre show on Thursday, October 29.

Bisbal was launched into the public eye via an appearance on the reality TV show Operación Triunfo, a singing competition similar to American Idol. The key difference, however, is that there's a reality show element since the contestants live together in the "Academy" where they are trained.

The singer is touring in support of his latest album En Tus Planes, which brings together classic Spanish guitar playing, anthemic pop beats and his soulful vocals.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.



Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355


