Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Grammy-Nominated Pop Songstress Maggie Rogers Coming to San Antonio This Spring
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 12:36 PM
click to enlarge
On the heels of being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has launched a tour that will hit the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, April 19.
Breathy and soulful, Rogers combines the catchy elements of pop and layers on whispers of Americana, folk and R&B for a fusion that's fresh and inviting.
Rogers has won accolades for the authenticity of her approach. Her music comes across as a genuine songsmith's effort to create well-conceived pop, rather than a pop musician dabbling in singer-songwriter territory.
Tickets
go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m.
