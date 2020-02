Grammy-Nominated Pop Songstress Maggie Rogers Coming to San Antonio This Spring

On the heels of being nominated for Best New Artist at the 2020 Grammys, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has launched a tour that will hit the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, April 19.Breathy and soulful, Rogers combines the catchy elements of pop and layers on whispers of Americana, folk and R&B for a fusion that's fresh and inviting.Rogers has won accolades for the authenticity of her approach. Her music comes across as a genuine songsmith's effort to create well-conceived pop, rather than a pop musician dabbling in singer-songwriter territory. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10 a.m.

