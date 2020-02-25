Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Reel Big Fish and Aquabats Summer Tour Swinging Through San Antonio
By Chris Conde
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Orange County ska stalwarts Reel Big Fish and new wave-inspired pop-punk weirdos the Aquabats are hitting the road together with a stop at the Aztec Theatre scheduled for Sunday, June 6.
Reel Big Fish is touring in continued support of 2018’s Life Sucks… Let’s Dance
, while The Aquabats are gearing up for a release due to drop this summer.
“Nothing brings me more joy than seeing the Aquabats live in concert ... except maybe going on tour with them and seeing them live EVERY night!” Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett said in a news release. “So happy to be still playing shows with these guys after all these years and so excited to celebrate 25 years of friendship, wackiness and ska!”
Tickets
go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.
