Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Reel Big Fish and Aquabats Summer Tour Swinging Through San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / AQUABATS
  • Facebook / Aquabats
Orange County ska stalwarts Reel Big Fish and new wave-inspired pop-punk weirdos the Aquabats are hitting the road together with a stop at the Aztec Theatre scheduled for Sunday, June 6.

Reel Big Fish is touring in continued support of 2018’s Life Sucks… Let’s Dance, while The Aquabats are gearing up for a release due to drop this summer.

“Nothing brings me more joy than seeing the Aquabats live in concert ... except maybe going on tour with them and seeing them live EVERY night!” Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett said in a news release. “So happy to be still playing shows with these guys after all these years and so excited to celebrate 25 years of friendship, wackiness and ska!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.
Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Metal Gods Judas Priest Returning to San Antonio on Tour Celebrating 50 Years as a Band Read More

  2. Stripes Convenience Stores Launch New Selena Cups Read More

  3. Spanish Singer and Reality TV Star David Bisbal Coming to the Aztec Theatre Read More

  4. Pitbull and More to Play Selena XXV Tribute Concert at the Alamodome Read More

  5. The Weeknd Returns to San Antonio on the After Hours Tour Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation