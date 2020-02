Reel Big Fish and Aquabats Summer Tour Swinging Through San Antonio

Orange County ska stalwarts Reel Big Fish and new wave-inspired pop-punk weirdos the Aquabats are hitting the road together with a stop at the Aztec Theatre scheduled for Sunday, June 6.Reel Big Fish is touring in continued support of 2018’s, while The Aquabats are gearing up for a release due to drop this summer.“Nothing brings me more joy than seeing the Aquabats live in concert ... except maybe going on tour with them and seeing them live EVERY night!” Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett said in a news release. “So happy to be still playing shows with these guys after all these years and so excited to celebrate 25 years of friendship, wackiness and ska!” Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.