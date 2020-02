Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair Returns to San Antonio With Chris Perez and More

The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will return to Market Square in March.More than 200 bands from Mexico and the U.S. will perform at the annual event, which runs Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 15. This year's lineup includes Chris Perez, widower of the late Tejano star Selena, plus Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs and Flavio Longoria y Los Conjunto Kings.The annual gathering draws more than 150,000 fans making it one of the largest Tejano music gatherings in the United States.The free event will run noon to 11 p.m. daily, and bands will play on five stages. A full lineup and more information is available at tejanomusicawards.com. Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter

