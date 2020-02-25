Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair Returns to San Antonio With Chris Perez and More
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Tejano Music Awards
-
Guitarist Chris Perez is among the performers scheduled for this year's Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair.
The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will return to Market Square in March.
More than 200 bands from Mexico and the U.S. will perform at the annual event, which runs Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 15. This year's lineup includes Chris Perez, widower of the late Tejano star Selena, plus Max Baca y Los Texmaniacs and Flavio Longoria y Los Conjunto Kings.
The annual gathering draws more than 150,000 fans making it one of the largest Tejano music gatherings in the United States.
The free event will run noon to 11 p.m. daily, and bands will play on five stages. A full lineup and more information is available at tejanomusicawards.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter
.
Tags: tejano music awards, tejano music awards fan fair, live music, teajano, tejano music, chris perez, selena, things to do in san antonio, market square, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.