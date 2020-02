Against Me! and Baroness Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Aztec Theatre

Against Me!, the punk band fronted by openly trans female Laura Jane Grace, is returning to San Antonio for a Sunday, May 24 show at the Aztec Theatre. Co-headlining the tour is ever-evolving metal act Baroness.According to, Against Me! is working on the follow up to 2016’s. In 2012, the band released, an album documenting Grace's struggle with gender dysphoria and providing an account of her experience as a trans woman.Baroness, meanwhile, is touring in support of last year’s, its most accessible release to date. Over the years, the band's sound has evolved from sludgy to proggy, with surprisingly catchy hooks sometimes rising from the maelstrom.Hardcore punk outfit Drug Church will round out the bill. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.