Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Beyond Honky Tonk: Lonesome Rose’s Expanded Booking Policy Fills a Live Music Niche

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge OSCAR MORENO
  • Oscar Moreno
King of the Hill plays on the Lonesome Rose’s TV as the St. Mary’s Strip bar fills up with patrons waiting for Tex-Mex rockers Michael Guerra & The Nights Calling to kick off a Friday night gig.

Tattooed bartenders serve the room filled with 30- and 40-somethings, a crowd slightly older than the ones at strip staples Hi-Tones and The Mix. But the age of the patrons isn’t the only standout feature.

The bar also sports an old-school saloon vibe that’s decidedly different from the rest of the nightlife district. A jukebox spins tunes by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Chris Isaak, and advertised drink specials include the Cowboy Breakfast, consisting of a Miller High Life Pony, a shot of whiskey and a Slim Jim.

The Lonesome Rose opened in November 2018, billing itself as the “oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary’s Strip. After a year in operation, it’s now regularly hosting performers from well outside of the country and Americana scene it opened to serve. For example, avant-metal act The Grasshopper Lies Heavy recently took the stage there, as did queer Southern rock outfit Thelma and the Sleaze.



So, what gives? Is the spot that once billed itself as a classic C&W hotspot forsaking its original mission? Not so. The wider musical offers were all part of the plan, said Garrett T. Capps, the bar’s talent buyer and part owner.

“Until the Rose was open, I was throwing my own parties,” said Capps, a performer whose own music merges country with spacey psychedelia. “There was no place that made sense for me to throw a rock-slash-honky tonk show.”
On top of just booking bands with country in their DNA, Texas Public Radio and the Rose have teamed up to showcase bands from an array of genres for their Lonesome Lounge Sessions, an intimate and largely acoustic showcase for touring acts.

What’s more, the club may free up a night for hip-hop, Capps said. Considering the runaway success of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” last year, the idea of beatboxes and turntables in a country bar may not be too far-fetched.

For bands like Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, which combine elements of rock, country and punk, the Lonesome Rose seems is a perfect fit for a mix of vintage vibes and modern grit.

“We had a blast at our [Lonesome Rose] show,” Shook told the Current. “The audience was wonderful.”

And that explains the niche Lonesome Rose is now fills: providing a space where folks from a variety of backgrounds can enjoy live music in an era where traditional notions of genre are eroding fast.

Capps says he’d love to see the tables moved aside after 8 p.m. so folks can dance. And that dancing music need not be limited to the boot-scootin’ variety.

“I personally go out of my way to book punk shows and metal shows,” Capps said. “We like hard-edged music here in San Antonio, but the vibe can be fun for anyone, and I think if you go to the Rose and see who hangs out there, that makes sense.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Reel Big Fish and Aquabats Summer Tour Swinging Through San Antonio Read More

  2. Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair Returns to San Antonio With Chris Perez and More Read More

  3. Grammy-Nominated Pop Songstress Maggie Rogers Coming to San Antonio This Spring Read More

  4. Metal Gods Judas Priest Returning to San Antonio on Tour Celebrating 50 Years as a Band Read More

  5. Indie-Pop Outfit Tennis Playing Paper Tiger This Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation