Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Indie-Pop Outfit Tennis Playing Paper Tiger This Friday
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 7:11 AM
Husband and wife Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley make up the Denver-based indie-pop outfit Tennis, named, well, after the sport.
Tennis combines elements of lo-fi bedroom pop with psychedelic surf-rock vibes for an amalgam that’s a great soundtrack to drifting off to sleep or taking a long summer drive to the beach. The band’s mix of vintage and modern elements gives it a timeless quality that’s not easy to pin to the current decade.
$20-$23, Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
