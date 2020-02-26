Email
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Indie-Pop Outfit Tennis Playing Paper Tiger This Friday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 7:11 AM

Courtesy of Tennis
  • Courtesy of Tennis
Husband and wife Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley make up the Denver-based indie-pop outfit Tennis, named, well, after the sport.

Tennis combines elements of lo-fi bedroom pop with psychedelic surf-rock vibes for an amalgam that’s a great soundtrack to drifting off to sleep or taking a long summer drive to the beach. The band’s mix of vintage and modern elements gives it a timeless quality that’s not easy to pin to the current decade.

$20-$23, Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
