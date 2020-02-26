Indie-Pop Outfit Tennis Playing Paper Tiger This Friday

Husband and wife Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley make up the Denver-based indie-pop outfit Tennis, named, well, after the sport.Tennis combines elements of lo-fi bedroom pop with psychedelic surf-rock vibes for an amalgam that’s a great soundtrack to drifting off to sleep or taking a long summer drive to the beach. The band’s mix of vintage and modern elements gives it a timeless quality that’s not easy to pin to the current decade.

