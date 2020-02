Coolio, P.O.D. and More to Headline This Year's Oyster Bake

Oyster Bake will return to the grounds of St. Mary’s University in April with a full slate of rap, rock, country and Tejano acts.The food and music fest — dependably one of Fiesta's most over-attended events — will take place Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.This year, Oyster Bake attendees will get to recite the lyrics to “Gangsta’s Paradise” as Coolio plays Friday night. They'll also be able to partake in a rockin'-for-Jesus mosh pit as Christian nu-metal act P.O.D. play Saturday evening.But it’s not just rap and nu-metal for folks to enjoy. A slate of Latin, country and rock artists including Little Joe y La Familia, the Josh Abbott Band and (very appropriately) Blue Öyster Cult will round out the bill.Here’s the full lineup:Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.Blue Öyster Cult: 9:15 p.m.Trey Gonzalez: 5:30 p.m.Reckless Kelly: 7:15 p.m.Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.: 9:15 p.m.The Westside Horns: 5:30 p.m.LaDezz: 7:15 p.m.Little Joe y La Familia: 9 p.m.DJ Ultrasonic: 5 p.m.J Towerz: 6:15 p.m.TBA: 7:45 p.m.Coolio: 9:45 p.m.Groove Monkey: NoonJoyous Wolf: 1:30 p.m.Black Heart Saints: 2:30 p.m.Fuel: 4 p.m.Puddle of Mudd: 5:45 p.m.P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.Pop Evil: 9:15 p.m.Cactus Country: 1 p.m.Clay Hollis: 3 p.m.Cody Canada and The Departed: 5:15 p.m.Kyle Park: 7:15 p.m.Josh Abbott Band: 9:15 p.m.Devin Banda: 1 p.m.Bombasta: 2:30 p.m.Sunny Sauceda: 5 p.m.Masizzo: 7 p.m.Bobby Pulido: 9 p.m.St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.Soul Funk Band SA w/Wednesday Ball: 2:30 p.m.Passing Strangers: 4:30 p.m.Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.Spin Doctors: 9:15 p.m.Tickets range from $20 to $157. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oysterbake.com

