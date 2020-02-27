Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 27, 2020

Coolio, P.O.D. and More to Headline This Year's Oyster Bake

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Coolio will be among the performers at this year's Oyster Bake. - FACEBOOK / COOLIO
  • Facebook / Coolio
  • Coolio will be among the performers at this year's Oyster Bake.
Oyster Bake will return to the grounds of St. Mary’s University in April with a full slate of rap, rock, country and Tejano acts.

The food and music fest — dependably one of Fiesta's most over-attended events — will take place Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

This year, Oyster Bake attendees will get to recite the lyrics to “Gangsta’s Paradise” as Coolio plays Friday night. They'll also be able to partake in a rockin'-for-Jesus mosh pit as Christian nu-metal act P.O.D. play Saturday evening.

But it’s not just rap and nu-metal for folks to enjoy. A slate of Latin, country and rock artists including Little Joe y La Familia, the Josh Abbott Band and (very appropriately) Blue Öyster Cult will round out the bill.



Here’s the full lineup:

Friday, April 17

Stage 1 (Classic Rock):

Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.
Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.
Blue Öyster Cult: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 2 (Country):

Trey Gonzalez: 5:30 p.m.
Reckless Kelly: 7:15 p.m.
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 3 (Tejano/Latin):

The Westside Horns: 5:30 p.m.
LaDezz: 7:15 p.m.
Little Joe y La Familia: 9 p.m.

Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop):

DJ Ultrasonic: 5 p.m.
J Towerz: 6:15 p.m.
TBA: 7:45 p.m.
Coolio: 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Stage 1 (Classic Rock):
Groove Monkey: Noon
Joyous Wolf: 1:30 p.m.
Black Heart Saints: 2:30 p.m.
Fuel: 4 p.m.
Puddle of Mudd: 5:45 p.m.
P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.
Pop Evil: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 2 (Country):

Cactus Country: 1 p.m.
Clay Hollis: 3 p.m.
Cody Canada and The Departed: 5:15 p.m.
Kyle Park: 7:15 p.m.
Josh Abbott Band: 9:15 p.m.

Stage 3 (Tejano / Latin):
Devin Banda: 1 p.m.
Bombasta: 2:30 p.m.
Sunny Sauceda: 5 p.m.
Masizzo: 7 p.m.
Bobby Pulido: 9 p.m.

Stage 5 (R&B / Hip Hop):

St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.
Soul Funk Band SA w/Wednesday Ball: 2:30 p.m.
Passing Strangers: 4:30 p.m.
Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.
Spin Doctors: 9:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $157. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oysterbake.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Location Details St. Mary's University
One Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. A Second M.A.C x Selena Reina Line Arrives This April Read More

  2. Beyond Honky Tonk: Lonesome Rose’s Expanded Booking Policy Fills a Live Music Niche Read More

  3. Against Me! and Baroness Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Aztec Theatre Read More

  4. Indie-Pop Outfit Tennis Playing Paper Tiger This Friday Read More

  5. Reel Big Fish and Aquabats Summer Tour Swinging Through San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation