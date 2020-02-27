Email
Thursday, February 27, 2020

Industrial Supergroup Pigface Returning to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-02-27_at_12.11.15_pm.png
After the successful run at the tail-end of last year that included the band's first tour in 14 years, industrial stalwart Pigface is returning to San Antonio for a Tuesday, June 9, show at Paper Tiger.

Since Pigface has always been a supergroup with a rotating cast of talent, it’s fun to see whom bandleader Martin Atkins (Ministry, PiL, Killing Joke) has brought into the fold.

This tour's lineup hasn't been announced, but last year's does suggest who might be among the participants. In addition Atkins, it included:

Mary Byker (Gaye Bykers on Acid, Pop Will Eat Itself)
Lesley Rankine (Silverfish, Ruby)
Curse Mackey (Evil Mothers)
En Esch (KMFDM)
Dirk Flanigan (77 Luscious Babes)
Bobdog Caitlin (Evil Mothers)
Bradley Bills (Chant)
Greta Brinkman (Moby, Druglord)
Charles Levi (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult)
Orville Kline (Porn And Chicken)



Tickets, $20-$22, are on sale now.

Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Music Venue
Map
