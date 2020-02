'80s Rock Mainstay Whitesnake Returning to San Antonio

Whitesnake, the hard rock and power-ballad machine that ruled the '80s airwaves, is headed to San Antonio. The band will play Monday, August 31, at the Aztec Theatre.After 42 years in the business, the band is still trading in throwback guitar licks and big radio hooks, having pumped out a new album,, last year. It's touring in support of that release.Frontman David Coverdale formed Whitesnake in 1978 after leaving proto-metal riff monsters Deep Purple. Since then, the band has released 13 albums and racked up considerable chart success during the '80s hair metal era. Tickets ($49-$99) are on sale now.

