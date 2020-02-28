Friday, February 28, 2020
'80s Rock Mainstay Whitesnake Returning to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 12:31 PM
click to enlarge
Whitesnake, the hard rock and power-ballad machine that ruled the '80s airwaves, is headed to San Antonio. The band will play Monday, August 31, at the Aztec Theatre.
After 42 years in the business, the band is still trading in throwback guitar licks and big radio hooks, having pumped out a new album, Flesh & Blood
, last year. It's touring in support of that release.
Frontman David Coverdale formed Whitesnake in 1978 after leaving proto-metal riff monsters Deep Purple. Since then, the band has released 13 albums and racked up considerable chart success during the '80s hair metal era.
Tickets
($49-$99) are on sale now.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter
.
Tags: san antonio, live music, whitesnake, deep purple, things to do in san antonio, aztec theatre, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.