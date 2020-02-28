Email
Friday, February 28, 2020

A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and More to Headline This Year's JMBLYA Music Festival

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / A$AP ROCKY
  • Facebook / A$AP Rocky
Traveling Texas hip-hop festival JMBLYA has unveiled the full lineup for its eighth edition, which will feature heavy hitters A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.

The fest will once again kick off at Dallas' Fair Park on Friday, May 1. A stop at the Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin will follow on Saturday, May 2,  and things will close out Sunday, May 3 with a performance at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium Parking Lot.

Here’s the full lineup:

A$AP Rocky
Lil Uzi Vert
Playboi Carti
Lil Tecca
Don Toliver
Lil TJay
bbno$
Kaash Paige
Delly
Doeman
Joaqu.n
Gwapmizzle



Tickets for each stop of the fest are on sale now at jmblya.com.

