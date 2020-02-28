Friday, February 28, 2020
A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and More to Headline This Year's JMBLYA Music Festival
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM
click to enlarge
Traveling Texas hip-hop festival JMBLYA has unveiled the full lineup for its eighth edition, which will feature heavy hitters A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.
The fest will once again kick off at Dallas' Fair Park on Friday, May 1. A stop at the Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin will follow on Saturday, May 2, and things will close out Sunday, May 3 with a performance at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium Parking Lot.
Here’s the full lineup:
A$AP Rocky
Lil Uzi Vert
Playboi Carti
Lil Tecca
Don Toliver
Lil TJay
bbno$
Kaash Paige
Delly
Doeman
Joaqu.n
Gwapmizzle
Tickets for each stop of the fest are on sale now at jmblya.com
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Tecca, Don Toliver, Lil TJay, bbno$, Kaash Paige, Delly, Doeman, Joaqu.n, Gwapmizzle, jmblya, hip-hop, rap, hiphop, things to do in texas, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.