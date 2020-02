A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti and More to Headline This Year's JMBLYA Music Festival

Traveling Texas hip-hop festival JMBLYA has unveiled the full lineup for its eighth edition, which will feature heavy hitters A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti.The fest will once again kick off at Dallas' Fair Park on Friday, May 1. A stop at the Circuit of The Americas racetrack in Austin will follow on Saturday, May 2, and things will close out Sunday, May 3 with a performance at the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium Parking Lot.Here’s the full lineup:A$AP RockyLil Uzi VertPlayboi CartiLil TeccaDon ToliverLil TJaybbno$Kaash PaigeDellyDoemanJoaqu.nGwapmizzleTickets for each stop of the fest are on sale now at jmblya.com

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.