Homegrown Beats: Processions’ Debut LP Blush Offers a Varied Post-Punk Listening Experience

Even though Processions’marks the post-punk band’s recorded debut, it boasts the kind of maturity and dynamic songwriting one would expect from a more seasoned band.Released at the tail end of 2019,makes a mighty introduction to the San Antonio four-piece, made up of vocalist and guitarist Phil Alfonso, bassist Christopher Agold, keyboardist Artemi Gutenberg and drummer Michael Schriner.The album opens with “Runaways,” a brisk and echoey adventure pairing emotive guitar chord progressions with a minimalist yet driving beat.And while Processions identify as a post-punk act, they have no aversion to treading into other sonic territories. Take, for example, the song “Solipsist,” where the bassist creeps into the high frets of his instrument around the 3:44 minute mark and leads the band into an explosive, proggy breakdown. It’s this kind of shifting dynamic that makes the 10-song debut a joy to get lost in.Altogether, the album is a solid first full-length release likely to leave listeners waiting to hear what’s next from this young band.

