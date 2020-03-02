Chicano Batman Return to San Antonio in Support of New Album

Dance-ready alternative Latin outfit Chicano Batman will return to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Wednesday, June 10.The four-piece is touring in support of a new album,, which drops May 1.Formed in Los Angeles at the tail end of the aughts, the band harnesses elements of psychedelic rock, soul and Brazilian Tropicalia for an amalgam steeped in old school vibes while managing to sound fresh and new.Chicano Batman's fun and soulful fusion of sounds is smart music for those eager to be lured to the dance floor by infectious tropical rhythms.

