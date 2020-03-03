Email
Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Adult Returns to San Antonio to Drown Us in Dark Waves of Synth Pop

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / ADULT.
  • Facebook / Adult.
Synth pop outfit Adult — sometimes stylized as ADULT. — has announced its San Antonio return for Thursday, May 21 show at Paper Tiger.

The duo will be touring in support of Perception is/as/of Deception, which comes out April 10. Apparently, it also took on some interesting new mood-setting techniques for the recording process.

“The duo painted their windowless basement entirely black, with the sole intention to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications," a recent Metro Times article reported.  

Why not just wear some dark as sunglasses? Guess that doesn’t sound as cool, because the album isn't really a huge departure in sound from Adult's previous releases.



Which is to say, the band make dark synth-pop that veers toward the edge of industrial music without taking on the grinding elements of that genre. The music is minimal, danceable, dark and has plenty of appeal for those who dig, techno, darkwave and — of course — synth pop.

Tickets ($13-$15) are on sale now.

