Adult Returns to San Antonio to Drown Us in Dark Waves of Synth Pop

Synth pop outfit Adult — sometimes stylized as ADULT. — has announced its San Antonio return for Thursday, May 21 show at Paper Tiger.The duo will be touring in support of, which comes out April 10. Apparently, it also took on some interesting new mood-setting techniques for the recording process.“The duo painted their windowless basement entirely black, with the sole intention to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications," a recentarticle reported.Why not just wear some dark as sunglasses? Guess that doesn’t sound as cool, because the album isn'ta huge departure in sound from Adult's previous releases.Which is to say, the band make dark synth-pop that veers toward the edge of industrial music without taking on the grinding elements of that genre. The music is minimal, danceable, dark and has plenty of appeal for those who dig, techno, darkwave and — of course — synth pop. Tickets ($13-$15) are on sale now.

