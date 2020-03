Despite Tech Companies Dropping From SXSW Over Coronavirus Scare, Texas Musical Artists Plan to Show Up

This week, big tech companies including Twitter, Intel and Facebook announced they won't participate in SXSW, Austin's mammoth music, tech and film conference.But Texas-based musical acts are apparently made of stronger stuff. Thereached out to a few who are playing the event, which kicks off March 13, and none plan to cancel.San Antonio electronica artist Antonio Padrón, who performs under the names YYYnot and Akasha, said all the talk about the infectious disease isn't enough to keep him from an official showcase.“The coronavirus does not scare me,” Padrón said. “Just stay clean, keep your hands washed, be sanitary, [and] don’t put your fingers on sensitive membranes like your eyes or mouth.”Hip-hop duo New Fame echoed those sentiments.Recently, the group has split its time between Austin, Vietnam and New England. After living in Asia amid the bird flu crisis, the pair say they’re not worried about COVID-19.“Prepare and act accordingly, with facts not hype,” New Fame member Cathleen Angelo said. “If you do your research and really absorb all kinds of info, you will learn what you need to not fear."The rapper explained that because of the amount of travel she does, she wears a mask as a health precaution.“Not to say they fully absolve you from germs, but it’s helpful to always be in a [precautionary] mind set when you travel all the time and live third world,” she added.Last year's SXSW drew 73,716 attendees, 19,166 from outside the U.S., according to a KXAN in Austin.

