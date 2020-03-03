Email
Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Despite Tech Companies Dropping From SXSW Over Coronavirus Scare, Texas Musical Artists Plan to Show Up

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge New Fame: Adrienne Mack Davis (l) Cathleen Angelo (r) - FACEBOOK / CATHLEEN ANGELO
  • Facebook / Cathleen Angelo
  • New Fame: Adrienne Mack Davis (l) Cathleen Angelo (r)
This week, big tech companies including Twitter, Intel and Facebook announced they won't participate in SXSW, Austin's mammoth music, tech and film conference.

But Texas-based musical acts are apparently made of stronger stuff. The Current reached out to a few who are playing the event, which kicks off March 13, and none plan to cancel.

San Antonio electronica artist Antonio Padrón, who performs under the names YYYnot and Akasha, said all the talk about the infectious disease isn't enough to keep him from an official showcase.

“The coronavirus does not scare me,” Padrón said. “Just stay clean, keep your hands washed, be sanitary, [and] don’t put your fingers on sensitive membranes like your eyes or mouth.”



Hip-hop duo New Fame echoed those sentiments.

Recently, the group has split its time between Austin, Vietnam and New England. After living in Asia amid the bird flu crisis, the pair say they’re not worried about COVID-19.

“Prepare and act accordingly, with facts not hype,” New Fame member Cathleen Angelo said. “If you do your research and really absorb all kinds of info, you will learn what you need to not fear."

The rapper explained that because of the amount of travel she does, she wears a mask as a health precaution.

“Not to say they fully absolve you from germs, but it’s helpful to always be in a [precautionary] mind set when you travel all the time and live third world,” she added.

Last year's SXSW drew 73,716 attendees, 19,166 from outside the U.S., according to a KXAN in Austin.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


