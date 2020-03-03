Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Harry Connick Jr. Stopping at the Majestic Theatre for Intimate Performance
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 9:55 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Harry Connick Jr.
Touring in support of his most recent release True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter,
composer, actor and performer Harry Connick Jr. is returning for a performance at the Majestic Theatre.
The pianist and vocalist will sing songs from True Love
as well as classics from earlier works. Hailing from New Orleans, the musician helped rekindle a love for Big Easy-style jazz, stride and swing thanks to accessible-yet-authentic releases including his soundtrack to the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally
.
$74–$489, Friday, March 6, 8 p.m, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m.
Price:
$74-$489
Live Music
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Harry Connick Jr, True Love, A Celebration of Cole Porter, piano, pianist, New Orleans, Big Easy, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.