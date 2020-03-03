Email
Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Harry Connick Jr. Stopping at the Majestic Theatre for Intimate Performance

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 9:55 AM

COURTESY OF HARRY CONNICK JR.
  • Courtesy of Harry Connick Jr.
Touring in support of his most recent release True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, composer, actor and performer Harry Connick Jr. is returning for a performance at the Majestic Theatre.

The pianist and vocalist will sing songs from True Love as well as classics from earlier works. Hailing from New Orleans, the musician helped rekindle a love for Big Easy-style jazz, stride and swing thanks to accessible-yet-authentic releases including his soundtrack to the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally.

$74–$489, Friday, March 6, 8 p.m, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., majesticempire.com.
Event Details Harry Connick, Jr. True Love: An Intimate Performance
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 6, 8 p.m.
Price: $74-$489
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

