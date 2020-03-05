Thursday, March 5, 2020
Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Megatour Will Include Stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM
click to enlarge
Two of the biggest names in Latin pop are joining forces for a North American arena tour that will hit San Antonio this fall.
For their first-ever joint tour, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will make roughly 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada, including a Friday, September 11 date at the AT&T Center.
Up-and-comer Sebastián Yatra completes the package tour as opening act.
The two headliners boast dozens of Billboard hits, including Martin's chart-topping smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Iglesias' No. 1 hit "Bailamos." They've also racked up multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins.
Tickets for the tour go on sale
Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Latin Music, Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas, South Texas, Sebastián Yatra, music tours, North American tour, Livin' La Vida Loca, Bailamos, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.