Thursday, March 5, 2020

Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Megatour Will Include Stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge Ricky Martin - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ricky Martin
Two of the biggest names in Latin pop are joining forces for a North American arena tour that will hit San Antonio this fall.

For their first-ever joint tour, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will make roughly 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada, including a Friday, September 11 date at the AT&T Center.

Up-and-comer Sebastián Yatra completes the package tour as opening act.

The two headliners boast dozens of Billboard hits, including Martin's chart-topping smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Iglesias' No. 1 hit "Bailamos." They've also racked up multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins.



Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

