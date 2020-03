Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Megatour Will Include Stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

Two of the biggest names in Latin pop are joining forces for a North American arena tour that will hit San Antonio this fall.For their first-ever joint tour, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias will make roughly 20 stops across the U.S. and Canada, including a Friday, September 11 date at the AT&T Center.Up-and-comer Sebastián Yatra completes the package tour as opening act.The two headliners boast dozens of Billboard hits, including Martin's chart-topping smash “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Iglesias' No. 1 hit "Bailamos." They've also racked up multiple Grammy Award nominations and wins.Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m.

