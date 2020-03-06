Email
Friday, March 6, 2020

Country Star Jon Pardi Dined at Mi Tierra, Jammed With Mariachis After San Antonio Concert

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 9:51 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / MIRANDARADIO
  • Instagram / mirandaradio
After his Wednesday night performance in San Antonio, Jon Pardi did as tourists do. He dined at Mi Tierra and enjoyed the ambiance — especially the mariachis.

Pardi, along with fellow country singer Josh Abbott, was in town for a "Cares for Kids" benefit concert at John T. Floore Country Store in Helotes. The stars decided to hang out after the show, eventually posting up at the iconic downtown eatery.

Though the Instagram stories have since expired, Pardi shared clips of himself taking in the tunes provided by the mariachi group, which was covering Ramón Ayala's "Rinconcito en el Cielo."

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / MIRANDARADIO
  • Instagram / mirandaradio
Other social media posts even show Pardi jamming with the musicians, singing as they played their instruments.



OK, Jon Pardi, you're invited to la carne asada.

