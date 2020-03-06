Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

Uniform, The Body Bringing Electric Noise Sounds to Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 8:38 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF UNIFORM
  • Courtesy of Uniform
Sacred Bones Records label mates Uniform and The Body are headed back to San Antonio for a co-headlining show that will shake the Paper Tiger with electronic noise.

For those not in the know, Sacred Bones Records prides itself in signing some of the gnarliest, darkest noise rock and harsh electronic acts. Both Uniform and The Body certainly fit that bill, although each has its own take. Uniform embodies a classic noise rock sound, while The Body leans more toward doomy industrial.

$12-$14, Tuesday, March 10, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Uniform, The Body
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., March 10, 8 p.m.
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias Megatour Will Include Stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  2. Despite Tech Companies Dropping From SXSW Over Coronavirus Scare, Texas Musical Artists Plan to Show Up Read More

  3. Adult Returns to San Antonio to Drown Us in Dark Waves of Synth Pop Read More

  4. Harry Connick Jr. Stopping at the Majestic Theatre for Intimate Performance Read More

  5. Organizers Cancel San Antonio's River City Rockfest, Citing Rising Performer Prices Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation