Uniform, The Body Bringing Electric Noise Sounds to Paper Tiger

Sacred Bones Records label mates Uniform and The Body are headed back to San Antonio for a co-headlining show that will shake the Paper Tiger with electronic noise.For those not in the know, Sacred Bones Records prides itself in signing some of the gnarliest, darkest noise rock and harsh electronic acts. Both Uniform and The Body certainly fit that bill, although each has its own take. Uniform embodies a classic noise rock sound, while The Body leans more toward doomy industrial.

