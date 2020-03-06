Friday, March 6, 2020
Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Will Honor Selena During Special Performance of the Classics
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 6:36 AM
Known for amazing symphonic renditions of songs from artists as varied as the Eagles, Prince and Radiohead, Youth Orchestra of San Antonio will return with a tribute to iconic Tejano performer Selena. The orchestra will be accompanied by local singer Isabel Marie Sanchez to perform classic tracks including “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You.”
$22.50–$65, Monday, March 9, 8 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624 tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., March 9, 8 p.m.
Price:
$22.50-$65
