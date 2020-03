Youth Orchestra of San Antonio Will Honor Selena During Special Performance of the Classics

Known for amazing symphonic renditions of songs from artists as varied as the Eagles, Prince and Radiohead, Youth Orchestra of San Antonio will return with a tribute to iconic Tejano performer Selena. The orchestra will be accompanied by local singer Isabel Marie Sanchez to perform classic tracks including “Como La Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Dreaming of You.”

