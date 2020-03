Motown Players The Temptations, The Four Tops Hitting Up the Majestic Theatre

Well into the sixth decade of their careers, two of Motown's iconic vocal groups are still working the road.Whether you remember them from your AM radio, FM radio or the roller rink, the Temptations and the Four Tops are essential players in America's soul songbook. Expect to hear them perform classics including "My Girl," "I Can't Help Myself," and hopefully cuts like the Temptations' unlikely psych-funk classic Psychedelic Shack.$49.50-$175, Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 226 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.