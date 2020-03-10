Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Motown Players The Temptations, The Four Tops Hitting Up the Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Lance Higdon
on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM
Well into the sixth decade of their careers, two of Motown's iconic vocal groups are still working the road.
Whether you remember them from your AM radio, FM radio or the roller rink, the Temptations and the Four Tops are essential players in America's soul songbook. Expect to hear them perform classics including "My Girl," "I Can't Help Myself," and hopefully cuts like the Temptations' unlikely psych-funk classic Psychedelic Shack.
$49.50-$175, Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 226 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$69.50
