San Antonio Restaurant Hosting Music Festival After SXSW Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

SXSW's cancellation left many San Antonio musicians and fans without venues and shows, but Smoke BBQ Owner Adrian Martinez saw an opportunity to bring the festivities to the Alamo City.The downtown restaurant will host the first-ever Smoke BBQ Music Festival — featuring performances by dozens of local musicians, bands and DJs — on Friday, March 13.Martinez has collaborated with other local small businesses and artists to offer multiple stages with live music from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event, which will also include food and drinks, is expected to attract up to 2,000 guests.“What started out as a fun idea to bring local artists together is turning into a platform to form relationships that will be the foundation of events to come,” Martinez wrote via a recent Facebook post. “The fact that this is coming together in a matter of a few days with ZERO help from city officials, property owners, or corporate dollars is freaking amazing. Be Proud San Antonio, we’re doing this.”

