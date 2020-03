As I Lay Dying's San Antonio Date Shows You Still Tour After Getting Busted for Hiring Someone to Kill Your Wife

Metal core dudes As I Lay Dying are returning to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, May 26.This marks the second time the band's come through the Alamo City since frontman Tim Lambesis was arrested in 2013 for trying to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife The arrest would be plenty shocking on its own. But adding to it all, the band came up through the Christian metalcore scene that included bands like Zao, Underoath and Norma Jean.Last we checked, murder-for-hire schemes weren't cool with Jesus.In February 2014, Lambesis pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in late 2016.Maybe forgiveness is all part of the Christian metalcore mindset?For those who care, As I Lay Dying is touring in support of its most recent album,, released last September.

