Girl in a Coma Frontwoman Nina Díaz Back in San Antonio and Will Perform in Band Reunion

Guillermina Zabala
Nina Díaz has moved back to San Antonio from Los Angeles.
After a year and four months in Los Angeles, Nina Díaz is back.
The former frontwoman and main songwriter of Girl in a Coma has relocated from the West Coast back to her hometown of San Antonio, and she's already scheduled a pair of local gigs.
Díaz was going to take part in a free Selena tribute concert on March 21 at Austin’s Ladybird Lake Stage — along with Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison, Selena widower Chris Pérez, among others, plus a band led by Ozomatli’s Wil-Dog — but after SXSW’s cancellation she regrouped quickly.
First, Díaz will perform a Sunday, March 22 show at Limelight — her first SA solo performance since October — accompanied by hubby and Pop Pistol drummer Jorge Gonzalez and bassist Austin Valentine. Then, she'll perform a Saturday, April 4 “closure” show with Girl in a Coma during Taco Fest — the full band's first performance since Taco Fest 2018.
At Limelight, Díaz will perform songs from her 2016 solo debut The Beat is Dead
and new, unreleased tracks she wrote while in LA. After eight years of sobriety and so much water under the bridge, she said she's finally come to terms with her own Babadook.
“I've been to so many spiritual activities, [Hare Krishna] temple, Catholicism, my altar,” she told the Current
. “But no matter how many times I've filled that hole, I kept feeling pain. Now I'm learning to just allow myself to feel the pain and deal with it, for the first time in my life.”
With Pop Pistol: $10-$15, 8 p.m., Sunday, March 22, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s Ave.
With Girl in a Coma: $20-$120, doors at noon, Saturday, April 4, UTSA Downtown Campus, 501 W César E Chávez Blvd.
