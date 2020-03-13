Email
Friday, March 13, 2020

Girl in a Coma Frontwoman Nina Díaz Back in San Antonio and Will Perform in Band Reunion

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge Nina Díaz has moved back to San Antonio from Los Angeles. - GUILLERMINA ZABALA
  • Guillermina Zabala
  • Nina Díaz has moved back to San Antonio from Los Angeles.
After a year and four months in Los Angeles, Nina Díaz is back.

The former frontwoman and main songwriter of Girl in a Coma has relocated from the West Coast back to her hometown of San Antonio, and she's already scheduled a pair of local gigs.

Díaz was going to take part in a free Selena tribute concert on March 21 at Austin’s Ladybird Lake Stage — along with Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison, Selena widower Chris Pérez, among others, plus a band led by Ozomatli’s Wil-Dog — but after SXSW’s cancellation she regrouped quickly.

First, Díaz will perform a Sunday, March 22 show at Limelight — her first SA solo performance since October — accompanied by hubby and Pop Pistol drummer Jorge Gonzalez and bassist Austin Valentine. Then, she'll perform a Saturday, April 4 “closure” show with Girl in a Coma during Taco Fest — the full band's first performance since Taco Fest 2018.



At Limelight, Díaz will perform songs from her 2016 solo debut The Beat is Dead and new, unreleased tracks she wrote while in LA. After eight years of sobriety and so much water under the bridge, she said she's finally come to terms with her own Babadook.

“I've been to so many spiritual activities, [Hare Krishna] temple, Catholicism, my altar,” she told the Current. “But no matter how many times I've filled that hole, I kept feeling pain. Now I'm learning to just allow myself to feel the pain and deal with it, for the first time in my life.”

With Pop Pistol: $10-$15, 8 p.m., Sunday, March 22, Limelight, 2718 N. St. Mary’s Ave.

With Girl in a Coma: $20-$120, doors at noon, Saturday, April 4, UTSA Downtown Campus, 501 W César E Chávez Blvd.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


