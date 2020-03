Scott Stapp of Almost-Grunge Band Creed Returning to San Antonio

Scott Stapp — onetime frontman of the almost-grunge band Creed — will return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, June 28.The date is part of Stapp's The Survivor Tour, which apparently isn't a reference to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour is named for his recent single “Survivor." The song, from Stapp's 2019 solo albumhis struggle with addiction and depression.For those of you wagering we'll be able to gather in large-ish numbers again this summer, tickets are on sale now.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.