Friday, March 13, 2020

Scott Stapp of Almost-Grunge Band Creed Returning to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM

Scott Stapp — onetime frontman of the almost-grunge band Creed — will return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre on Sunday, June 28.

The date is part of Stapp's The Survivor Tour, which apparently isn't a reference to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour is named for his recent single “Survivor." The song, from Stapp's 2019 solo album The Space Between The Shadows, addresses his struggle with addiction and depression.

For those of you wagering we'll be able to gather in large-ish numbers again this summer, tickets are on sale now.

Location Details Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 812-4355
Theater
