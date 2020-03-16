Saxophonist Tim Capello Performing Mid-Week Show at The Mix

If you’re a Gen Xer or a fan of vampire cinema, chances are you know Tim Capello, even if you don’t know his name.is filled with classic imagery, but the scene where the buff bro with the saxophone performs “I Still Believe” is one of its iconic moments, and that guy is Tim Capello. Capello got his start playing saxophone with Peter Gabriel in the late ’70s, before making his mark with Kiefer and Co. inand stints with Tina Turner and Ringo Starr. He’s stayed on the pop culture radar, touring a one-man show and doing soundtrack work.Capello released a solo album, Blood on the Reed, in 2018 and — perhaps surprisingly — cites his all-time favorite artist as Captain Beefheart.

