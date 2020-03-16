Monday, March 16, 2020
Saxophonist Tim Capello Performing Mid-Week Show at The Mix
By Mike McMahan
on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM
If you’re a Gen Xer or a fan of vampire cinema, chances are you know Tim Capello, even if you don’t know his name.
The Lost Boys
is filled with classic imagery, but the scene where the buff bro with the saxophone performs “I Still Believe” is one of its iconic moments, and that guy is Tim Capello. Capello got his start playing saxophone with Peter Gabriel in the late ’70s, before making his mark with Kiefer and Co. in Lost Boys
and stints with Tina Turner and Ringo Starr. He’s stayed on the pop culture radar, touring a one-man show and doing soundtrack work.
Capello released a solo album, Blood on the Reed, in 2018 and — perhaps surprisingly — cites his all-time favorite artist as Captain Beefheart.
$7, Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.
@ The Mix
2423 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., March 18, 7-11 p.m.
Price:
$7
Live Music
