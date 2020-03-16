Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

Saxophonist Tim Capello Performing Mid-Week Show at The Mix

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM

Tim Capello
  • Facebook / Tim Capello
If you’re a Gen Xer or a fan of vampire cinema, chances are you know Tim Capello, even if you don’t know his name.

The Lost Boys is filled with classic imagery, but the scene where the buff bro with the saxophone performs “I Still Believe” is one of its iconic moments, and that guy is Tim Capello. Capello got his start playing saxophone with Peter Gabriel in the late ’70s, before making his mark with Kiefer and Co. in Lost Boys and stints with Tina Turner and Ringo Starr. He’s stayed on the pop culture radar, touring a one-man show and doing soundtrack work.

Capello released a solo album, Blood on the Reed, in 2018 and — perhaps surprisingly — cites his all-time favorite artist as Captain Beefheart.

$7, Wednesday, March 18, 7 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.
Event Details Tim Cappello
@ The Mix
2423 N St. Mary's
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., March 18, 7-11 p.m.
Price: $7
Buy Tickets
Live Music
Map

