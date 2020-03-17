Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Female Trio Thelma and the Sleaze Playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 7:31 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Thelma and the Sleaze
While a lot of acts blowing up in recent years sound like copycats of each other, Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze have made the refreshing decision to hold firm to its own musical identity. As song titles like “Cum,” “Motor Tits,” and “Pain” suggest, the all-female trio goes hard and fast and delivers an action-packed live set. It’s all-killer, no-filler straight-up rock ’n’ roll buoyed by an honest delivery.
There’s an undeniably Southern rock feel to what the band lays down, but it doesn’t feel beholden to emulate the guitar worship of ’70s acts like the Allmans or Lynard Skynyrd. Instead, Thelma and the Sleaze crank up the fuzz pedal, along with the energy and swag. Even, so don’t expect the entire set to be manic four-on-the-floor rockers. Some of the best moments on the band’s 2019 album Fuck, Mary, Kill
come when it takes a mellow, more introspective approach.
$10, Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Lonesome Rose
2114 North Saint Mary's Street
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., March 19, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
Live Music
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Lonesome Rose, Thelma and the Sleaze, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.