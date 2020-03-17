Email
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Female Trio Thelma and the Sleaze Playing San Antonio's Lonesome Rose

Posted By on Tue, Mar 17, 2020 at 7:31 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THELMA AND THE SLEAZE
  • Courtesy of Thelma and the Sleaze
While a lot of acts blowing up in recent years sound like copycats of each other, Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze have made the refreshing decision to hold firm to its own musical identity. As song titles like “Cum,” “Motor Tits,” and “Pain” suggest, the all-female trio goes hard and fast and delivers an action-packed live set. It’s all-killer, no-filler straight-up rock ’n’ roll buoyed by an honest delivery.

There’s an undeniably Southern rock feel to what the band lays down, but it doesn’t feel beholden to emulate the guitar worship of ’70s acts like the Allmans or Lynard Skynyrd. Instead, Thelma and the Sleaze crank up the fuzz pedal, along with the energy and swag. Even, so don’t expect the entire set to be manic four-on-the-floor rockers. Some of the best moments on the band’s 2019 album Fuck, Mary, Kill come when it takes a mellow, more introspective approach.

$10, Thursday, March 19, 9 p.m., Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
Event Details Thelma and the Sleaze
@ The Lonesome Rose
2114 North Saint Mary's Street
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 19, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
