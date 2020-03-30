Email
Monday, March 30, 2020

San Antonio's Cardi B Mural Gets a Coronavirus-Themed Update — And the Rapper Approves

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge CASSANDRA YARDENI
  • Cassandra Yardeni
An iconic local mural has received a timely tweak.

Voted "Best Mural" in the Current's 2019 Best Of issue, the patented "Eeeoowww!" of Colton Valentine's Cardi B mural is no more.

Inspired by a viral Instagram video from March 10 — in which Cardi B bequeathed unto us the memetastic phrase "Coronavirus! I'm telling you, shit is real!" — Valentine gave his image a pandemic-themed update, adding a mask and changing the "Eeeoowww!" to read "Corona virus!!! Shit is real!"

After the artist posted a pic of the alteration on his Insta page, Cardi B herself weighed in. She added a screenshot to her stories with the caption "Wow this is amazing I appreciate the love. This makes me sooo happy" — which Valentine saved for posterity in a screenshot of his own.



And yes, we're still allowed to go outside under the shelter in place order — but we better not see y'all forming crowds around San Pedro Avenue to get your own Instagrammable shots of this mural.

