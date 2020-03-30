Monday, March 30, 2020
San Antonio's Cardi B Mural Gets a Coronavirus-Themed Update — And the Rapper Approves
By Kelly Merka Nelson
An iconic local mural
has received a timely tweak.
Voted "Best Mural"
in the Current
's 2019 Best Of issue, the patented "Eeeoowww!" of Colton Valentine's Cardi B mural is no more.
Inspired by a viral Instagram
video from March 10 — in which Cardi B bequeathed unto us the memetastic phrase "Coronavirus! I'm telling you, shit is real!" — Valentine gave his image a pandemic-themed update, adding a mask and changing the "Eeeoowww!" to read "Corona virus!!! Shit is real!"
After the artist posted
a pic of the alteration on his Insta page, Cardi B herself weighed in. She added a screenshot to her stories with the caption "Wow this is amazing I appreciate the love. This makes me sooo happy" — which Valentine saved for posterity in a screenshot
of his own.
And yes, we're still allowed to go outside under the shelter in place order — but we better not see y'all forming crowds around San Pedro Avenue to get your own Instagrammable shots of this mural.
