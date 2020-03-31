Email
Tuesday, March 31, 2020

After Coronavirus Cancels Its Tour, San Antonio's Fea Schedules Online Concert, Including Bikini Kill Tribute

Posted By on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
San Antonio punk outfit Fea will stream a live show on Tuesday, April 7 with a twist befitting its riot grrrl inspiration and Chicana roots.

The concert, available via the StageIt online platform, will feature two sets from the all-female quartet. One will feature the band's original music, while the other will showcase it covering riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill … in Spanish.

“Jenn (Alva, our bassist,) and I were heavily influenced by Bikini Kill," drummer Phanie Diaz said. "The whole '90s riot grrrl movement inspired us to want to start our own band.”

Fea — formed as an offshoot of defunct local favorites Girl in a Coma — was scheduled to be on the road right now, but the COVID-19 crisis ended its tour abruptly. So, the band did what many touring musicians are doing: it took the show online.



Diaz said she thinks audiences will become more appreciative of live music after pandemic runs its course.

"It’s a bummer for musicians to not be able to physically reach the audience, but it is making us more creative when it comes to alternatives to reaching out to fans,” she added.

The show will start at 8 p.m. with the Bikini Kill set, followed by a band Q&A session and the set of Fea originals. It costs $5 to view. Information and virtual tickets are available online.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

