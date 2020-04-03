Friday, April 3, 2020
San Antonio-Raised Singer Christopher Cross Reveals He's Sick With COVID-19
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 11:53 AM
click image
-
Instagram / ohjayy.parker
San Antonio-born soft rocker Christopher Cross has announced via social media
that he's suffering from COVID-19.
“I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist posted Friday morning.
Cross hasn't been hospitalized. However, he added “this is possibly the worst illness I have ever had."
Cross, now an Austin resident, was born in San Antonio in 1951 and graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He had a string of yacht rock hits in the late '70s and early '80s including "Sailing" and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Christopher Cross, texas music, texas artists, singer-songwriter, sailing, Arthur's theme, grammy winner, San Antonio, Alamo Heighs, soft rock, yacht rock, COVID-19, Covid 19, coronavirus, corona virus, pandemic, outbreak, Austin, famous people with covid-19, famous people with coronavirus, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.