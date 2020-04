San Antonio-Raised Singer Christopher Cross Reveals He's Sick With COVID-19

San Antonio-born soft rocker Christopher Cross has announced via social media that he's suffering from COVID-19.“I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist posted Friday morning.Cross hasn't been hospitalized. However, he added “this is possibly the worst illness I have ever had."Cross, now an Austin resident, was born in San Antonio in 1951 and graduated from Alamo Heights High School. He had a string of yacht rock hits in the late '70s and early '80s including "Sailing" and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do).”

