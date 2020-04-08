Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Cozy Up With the Aztec Theatre's New Livestreamed Couch Sessions Concert Series

Although it's officially closed to the public for the foreseeable future, the Aztec Theatre has found a way to make the show go on.

This Friday, the theater will premiere the first installment of its new “Couch Sessions” — a benefit concert series streamed to the comfort of our homes via Facebook.

Showcasing a variety of genres from the local music scene, the Couch Sessions concerts will have a little bit of everything for local music lovers suffering from live show withdrawal.

The San Antonio-centric lineup includes The Foreign Arm, Alyson Alonzo, The Holy Knives, HoneyBunny, San Antonio Current contributor Chris Conde and an open-format closing set by DJ Catwalk.



The venue encourages those who are watching to kick back with some food and beverages ordered from local restaurants or donate to the San Antonio Food Bank's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Free, 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, Facebook Premiere, theaztectheatre.com/couchsessions.

