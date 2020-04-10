Punk Band With San Antonio Ties Releases 20-Second Hand Washing Song

click to enlarge Facebook / Gus Gonzalez

Bad Decisions singer (and former San Antonian) Gus Gonzalez tries to remember when he last washed his hands.

If you're tired of singing "Happy Birthday to You" twice to make sure you're putting in the requisite 20 seconds of hand washing during the pandemic, a punk band with San Antonio ties has got you covered.Fort Collins, Colorado's Bad Decisions dropped a speedy and pissed-off new tune full of instructions on proper hand washing. And, sticking with that theme, the tune's just long enough to sing while making sure you've spent the proper time soaping yourself up.The appropriately titled "Wash Yer Hands" features the vocal stylings of Gus Gonzalez, whom locals may remember from the early '90s outfit Your Naked Mother."Scrape under your claws, scrub your grubby paws," Gonzalez implores over a charging beat that owes a debt to '80s hardcore trailblazers like Minor Threat and Battalion of Saints.Watch the video a couple times, follow the lyrics conveniently printed onscreen, and you'll be shouting along soon enough. It sure beats humming "Happy Birthday to You" again, which may well count among the shittiest of many shitty things the coronavirus has brought us.