Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Esperanza Center's Noche Azul Returns for Second Livestreamed Concert on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AZUL BARRIENTOS
  • Courtesy of Azul Barrientos
Viva Noche Azul!

After an internationally successful livestream launch in March, the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center's monthly Noche Azul concert series is back for another virtual entry this weekend.

This Saturday, Esperanza artist-in-residence Azul Barrientos will give an intimate café-style performance alongside percussionist Nina Rodriguez and cellist Emilio Alvarez, which will livestream on Facebook and YouTube for viewers to enjoy at home.


A native of Mexico, Barrientos specializes in Latin and Afro Latin styles of music. She uses her platform to address political and social justice issues, including the lives of women during the Mexican Revolution and the 34 missing student teachers from Ayotzinapa.



Barrientos' genre-crossing music includes everything from boleros and rancheras to electronic music, making each Noche Azul performance unique in sound and message.

7 p.m., Saturday, April 18, YouTube and Facebook, esperanzacenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Looking for a Ticketmaster Refund for a Coronavirus-Delayed Concert? Good Luck Read More

  2. The Show Must Go On: Despite Scrapped Gigs and Tours, San Antonio Artists are still Putting Out Strong New Releases Read More

  3. South Texas High School Mariachi Band Goes Viral for Remote Music Performances Read More

  4. The Calm After the Storm: Back home from LA, Nina Díaz Talks About Making Peace with Girl in a Coma and Songwriting in the Age of COVID-19 Read More

  5. Revered San Antonio Jazz Trombonist Ron Wilkins in Critical Condition, Battling COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation