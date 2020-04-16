Rebecca Creek Distillery Hosting Livestream Benefit Concert for Meals on Wheels on Sunday

click image
Craving some good booze and good tunes? Well, this weekend you're in luck.
On Sunday, Rebecca Creek Distillery — the creator of Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey and Enchanted Rock Vodka — will present a free, livestreamed concert to benefit Meals on Wheels.
The eight-hour marathon performance will be hosted live from the distillery by country legend Jack Ingram and feature an all-star lineup including Gabe Garcia, Clay Hollis, Mario Flores, Bri Bagwell, Drew Womack, Zane Williams, Kyle Park, Randall King and Sean McConnell. The concert will be streamed on Rebecca Creek's Facebook page
.
Viewers will have the option to donate to Meals on Wheels San Antonio during the stream and help fund the program at a time when people need it most.
"Now, more than ever, Meals on Wheels needs our support to continue to take care of our elderly neighbors and those in need," Rebecca Creek founder and owner Steven Ison said in a statement. "Also, we can continue to support local musicians during these hard times. Together, we are stronger."
Recently, the distillery halted its production of booze to produce a different type of alcohol-based product: much needed hand sanitizer. So far, Rebecca Creek has donated over 1,400 gallons of the stuff — cleverly named Love, Distilled —
to first responders and other essential employees.
2-10 p.m., Sunday, April 19, Facebook Live, rebeccacreekdistillery.com.
