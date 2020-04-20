Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 20, 2020

San Antonio-Tied Reggae Duo StoneTribe Drops New Single — Because Today's 4/20

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge stonetribe_229_8x10_wlogo.jpg
Reggae duo StoneTribe chose the perfect day to release their chill and semi-psychedelic new track “Over the Edge.”

I mean, it is 4/20 and all.

StoneTribe — whose members collaborate from San Antonio and Portland, Oregon — launched onto the reggae radar last year with a debut EP called “Tank Man.” The newcomers have already started to see international recognition and plan to spend 2020 releasing a string of singles.

The latest, which dropped on today's stoner holiday, includes percussionist Conga Kurty from Hirie and takes the listener on an eight-minute journey that talks about society and the cliff it appears to be shuffling toward.



"Over the Edge," the duo's first release of the year, is full of the essential good vibes needed to sit back, relax and take a hit from the bong of life. At the same time, it plays around with experimental melodies that transform the experience into a voyage of discovery.

Underneath the staccato guitar, ebbing bongos and melodic voice a la Passafire, StoneTribe creates music that it describes as offering a “sense of comfort” during these tumultuous times.

“Over the Edge” can be found on most streaming service, including Spotify, iTunes, Pandora, SoundCloud, CD Baby and YouTube.

