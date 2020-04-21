Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Willie Nelson Releases Video Urging Texans to Help Food Banks During Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WILLIE NELSON
  • Facebook / Willie Nelson
Just call him Saint Willie.

In addition to staging a free online festival last month to watch in quarantine — followed by a 4/20 "Come and Take It" livestreamed variety show yesterday — Texas music legend Willie Nelson has released an online video urging fans to help out the state's food banks during the pandemic.

"First of all, I hope all of you are staying safe," the 86-year-old singer says to the camera while flanked by sons Micah and Lukas Nelson. "And if you're in a high risk group, please don't take any chances."

As photos of vehicles lined up at the San Antonio Food Bank flash onscreen, the singer's two sons explain the growing crisis of food insecurity.



"If you're in a position to help your community and Texas, food banks need you now more than ever," Micah says. "Demand for food has skyrocketed, and there are no longer enough volunteers to get the food to people who need it."

"If you're lucky enough to be able to donate, please do," Lukas chimes in. "Because no one in our human family should be food insecure."

At the end of the minute-long spot, Willie urges viewers to register with one-time Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's Powered by People PAC, which is coordinating Texas food bank volunteers.

We're glad Willie's looking out for vulnerable Texans, but here's hoping he's also heeding his own advice and taking care of himself. The country music icon cancelled shows last year over health issues and even announced he'd stopped smoking weed to help his breathing.

The COVID-19 crisis would only be that much more tragic if the world lost Willie.

