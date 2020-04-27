Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, April 27, 2020

Historic Austin Restaurant and Venue Threadgill's Permanently Closes Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click image TWITTER / THREADGILLS
  • Twitter / threadgills
Threadgill's is dead. Long live Threadgill's.

The historic Austin venue known for its Southern comfort food and role in launching Janis Joplin's career is no more.

Last week, Threadgill's announced that the temporary closure it had made due to the pandemic would now be permanent.

"We're very sad to announce that Threadgill's is closing," the restaurant tweeted. "We love our employees and customers so much. Thank you for making Threadgill's a part of Austin's DNA."




According to TPR, Threadgill's owner Eddie Wilson ascribed the decision to close to multiple factors, including a desire to retire, but noted that the pandemic was what pushed the establishment over the edge.

"I would've never gotten around to it probably if the shutdown hadn't come along and put all the people out of work that I would have had to put out of work myself," Wilson told TPR. "It just felt like it was time."

