Aztec Theatre's Couch Sessions Return for a Second Livestreamed Show This Weekend

click to enlarge Instagram / andriaxrose

Andria Rose will perform a short set for the next Couch Sessions show

Craving some live music?Well, you can plant your booty on the couch once again for the Aztec Theatre’s benefit concert series Couch Sessions Vol. II this Friday evening.The second iteration features a shorter lineup than the inaugural concert, but the lineup is still stacked, featuring Phonolux, Andria Rose, Bombasta and another open-format set by DJ Catwalk to close out show. From rhythmic cumbia to dream indie pop, each 15 minute set will showcase a different style of music that is as diverse as San Antonio itself. Available to stream through through Facebook Live, the event highlights local talent while allowing San Antonians to continue social distancing — even if the state refuses to . As with the last stream, the Aztec is encouraging those who are watching to kick back with some food and beverages ordered from local restaurants or donate to the San Antonio Food Bank's COVID-19 relief efforts.